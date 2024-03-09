The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors lessened its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 16,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,858,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,767,000 after acquiring an additional 36,362 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.2% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 16,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth $1,540,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.2% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.1 %

The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $150.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,324,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,258,283. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.40 and a fifty-two week high of $157.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $59.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.06.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $446,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on PNC. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.59.

Read Our Latest Research Report on The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.