The Mexico Fund, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:MXF)

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 16th.

The Mexico Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 23.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

The Mexico Fund Stock Performance

MXF stock opened at $18.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.48. The Mexico Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.77 and a fifty-two week high of $19.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About The Mexico Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MXF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in The Mexico Fund by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in The Mexico Fund during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in The Mexico Fund by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,478 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in The Mexico Fund by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in The Mexico Fund during the 1st quarter worth $142,000.

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

