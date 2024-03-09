The Mexico Fund, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:MXF)

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 16th.
The Mexico Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 23.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
The Mexico Fund Stock Performance
MXF stock opened at $18.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.48. The Mexico Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.77 and a fifty-two week high of $19.49.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About The Mexico Fund
The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than The Mexico Fund
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/4 – 3/8
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
Receive News & Ratings for The Mexico Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mexico Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.