The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $64.54 Million Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,205,776 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 721,655 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.43% of Huntington Bancshares worth $64,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,071,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter worth $533,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 31.8% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 3,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 35.5% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,005,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,472,000 after purchasing an additional 263,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 248.6% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 814,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,466,000 after purchasing an additional 580,525 shares during the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $377,979.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 568,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,483,483.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $377,979.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 568,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,483,483.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $197,059.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 303,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,847,809.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $13.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.56. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $14.36. The company has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.09.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on HBAN. Barclays upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.66.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

