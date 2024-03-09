The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 725,451 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 66,323 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.12% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $50,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EW. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total transaction of $574,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,838,685.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $156,030.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,038.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total value of $574,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,838,685.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,967 shares of company stock worth $17,740,350 in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $92.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.47. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $60.57 and a one year high of $94.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.38. The stock has a market cap of $55.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.05.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 23.35%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

