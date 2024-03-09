The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) EVP Stephen Winchell Sells 19,665 Shares of Stock

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) EVP Stephen Winchell sold 19,665 shares of Honest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total value of $63,714.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 428,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,820.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Honest Trading Up 12.5 %

NASDAQ HNST opened at $4.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.19. The stock has a market cap of $421.98 million, a P/E ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 1.75. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $4.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HNST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Honest from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Honest in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Honest from $1.85 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday.

Institutional Trading of Honest

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Honest by 386.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,759,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,880 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honest by 2,190.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,264,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after buying an additional 1,209,453 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its position in Honest by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 5,825,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,952 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in Honest by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,746,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after buying an additional 711,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Honest by 272.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 966,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after buying an additional 706,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

About Honest

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

