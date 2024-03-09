The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target to $70.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Twilio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. HSBC downgraded shares of Twilio from a hold rating to a reduce rating and cut their price target for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Twilio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.90.

TWLO stock opened at $61.86 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.07. Twilio has a 12 month low of $45.02 and a 12 month high of $78.16. The company has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Twilio had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. Sell-side analysts expect that Twilio will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $25,515.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,567,858.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total transaction of $475,148.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,405,404. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $25,515.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,744 shares in the company, valued at $9,567,858.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,025,898 shares of company stock valued at $4,646,874. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 25.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,162,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,049 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $179,739,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the second quarter worth approximately $110,818,000. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,558,000. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,043,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

