The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $28.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $28.43.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $393.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Cigna Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $330.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a $392.00 price target (up previously from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Cigna Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $361.87.

CI opened at $341.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $99.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $321.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.75. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $240.50 and a 1 year high of $347.99.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.25. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $51.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.20%.

In related news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total value of $1,608,446.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,668.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total value of $1,608,446.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,668.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 1,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.26, for a total transaction of $340,959.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,564 shares in the company, valued at $15,275,786.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,424 shares of company stock valued at $20,347,634 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in The Cigna Group by 355.3% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 522 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

