The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 79.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allstate during the third quarter worth approximately $2,389,000. Markel Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 10.1% during the third quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 141,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,770,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 42.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 63.1% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 49.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,640,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $183,388,000 after purchasing an additional 542,842 shares in the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Performance

ALL stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $156.92. 1,145,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,586,303. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $100.57 and a 12 month high of $168.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.28 billion, a PE ratio of -126.56, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $1.95. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $14.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.36) earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 12.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently -296.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on ALL. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $193.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $141.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $171.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.12.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

