Tezos (XTZ) Price Hits $1.46

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. Tezos has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and $58.65 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for $1.46 or 0.00002127 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tezos has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tezos alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001659 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00000991 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 79.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000942 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 994,404,324 coins and its circulating supply is 973,645,178 coins. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.