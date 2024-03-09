Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Director Sells $100,479.90 in Stock

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) Director Donna E. Epps sold 670 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.97, for a total transaction of $100,479.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,175.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $148.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.60. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.06 and a 52-week high of $152.55.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.57%.

TXRH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 100.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 60,364 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 71.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 35.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

