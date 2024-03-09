Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Shares Acquired by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,730 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Teradata worth $2,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teradata during the third quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in Teradata in the third quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Teradata by 115.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Teradata in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 91.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TDC opened at $38.06 on Friday. Teradata Co. has a 1-year low of $36.67 and a 1-year high of $57.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.39, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.37.

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. Teradata had a return on equity of 58.25% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Teradata’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradata news, CRO Todd Cione sold 29,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $1,266,860.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 76,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,301,131.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Teradata news, CRO Todd Cione sold 29,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $1,266,860.81. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 76,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,301,131.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 40,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $1,551,617.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,191,702.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 105,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,170,505. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Teradata from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on Teradata from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Teradata from $59.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.30.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

