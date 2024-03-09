Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD)

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BIRD. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Allbirds from $1.80 to $1.60 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Allbirds from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.35.

Allbirds Trading Down 2.2 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allbirds

Shares of BIRD opened at $0.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $133.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.05. Allbirds has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $2.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIRD. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Allbirds in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Allbirds in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Allbirds in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Allbirds in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Allbirds in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 22.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Allbirds

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of lifestyle and performance shoes; and apparel, including classic tees and sweats, socks, and underwear. It sells its products through its retail stores, as well as online.

