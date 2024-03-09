Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.83 and last traded at $0.83. Approximately 18,046,577 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 34,293,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Tellurian from $2.50 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.91.

Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $39.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.22 million. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 100.03% and a negative return on equity of 22.05%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan S. Gross purchased 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.67 per share, with a total value of $80,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 460,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Tellurian by 8.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,864,314 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 150,846 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Tellurian by 576.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 232,967 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 198,546 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Tellurian by 70.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Tellurian by 12.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,362,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,060,000 after purchasing an additional 495,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tellurian in the third quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.62% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 27,689 net acres of natural gas assets and 143 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

