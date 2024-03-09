Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Bought by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,237 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $5,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,098,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,409,817,000 after purchasing an additional 64,262 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,856,247 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,585,342,000 after purchasing an additional 196,915 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,717,685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,086,830,000 after purchasing an additional 60,379 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,928,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $792,639,000 after purchasing an additional 33,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter worth about $698,325,000. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.91, for a total value of $1,731,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,110,568.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.91, for a total transaction of $1,731,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,110,568.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.75, for a total value of $20,537,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,528,359. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,672 shares of company stock valued at $28,030,752. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TDY shares. StockNews.com raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $522.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.67.

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $426.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $364.98 and a 1 year high of $448.71. The company has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $431.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $414.42.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 10.81%. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 20.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

