TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Shares Sold by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC reduced its stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 26.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 255,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 91,380 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $5,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syntal Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in TechnipFMC in the third quarter valued at approximately $665,000. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in TechnipFMC in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,037,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in TechnipFMC in the third quarter valued at approximately $739,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 11.1% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,550,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $92,244,000 after acquiring an additional 555,572 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 4,326.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,466,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,940 shares during the period. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechnipFMC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FTI opened at $22.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. TechnipFMC plc has a 12-month low of $12.04 and a 12-month high of $22.97. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.56 and a beta of 1.64.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 166.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TechnipFMC

In other news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 12,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $264,809.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,204,418.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FTI. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. HSBC downgraded TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.60 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, ATB Capital set a $30.00 target price on TechnipFMC and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TechnipFMC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.74.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

