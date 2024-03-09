TD Securities Increases Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Price Target to $25.00

Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Topaz Energy Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of Topaz Energy stock opened at $15.54 on Tuesday. Topaz Energy has a 12 month low of $12.91 and a 12 month high of $16.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.02.
Topaz Energy Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Topaz Energy
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- How to Invest in Cannabis in 8 Easy Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Topaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.