TD Securities Increases Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Price Target to $25.00

Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Topaz Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Topaz Energy stock opened at $15.54 on Tuesday. Topaz Energy has a 12 month low of $12.91 and a 12 month high of $16.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.02.

Topaz Energy Company Profile

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates through two segments: the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6.1 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

