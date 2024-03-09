Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Sets New 12-Month High at $59.08

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $59.08 and last traded at $58.87, with a volume of 169662 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TMHC. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.20.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on TMHC

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.89 and its 200-day moving average is $48.06. The company has a current ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.87.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Curtis Vanhyfte sold 9,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $569,729.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,765 shares in the company, valued at $448,040.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Curtis Vanhyfte sold 9,874 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $569,729.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,040.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 46,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $2,714,210.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,577,316 shares in the company, valued at $149,896,698.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 338,580 shares of company stock valued at $19,003,998. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,383 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 10,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 10,885 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.