Tatton Asset Management (LON:TAM) Hits New 12-Month High at $572.00

Tatton Asset Management plc (LON:TAM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 572 ($7.26) and last traded at GBX 570 ($7.23), with a volume of 428080 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 562 ($7.13).

Tatton Asset Management Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 545.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 513.10. The stock has a market cap of £349.75 million, a PE ratio of 2,590.91, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tatton Asset Management

In other Tatton Asset Management news, insider Paul Hogarth sold 331,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 529 ($6.71), for a total transaction of £1,753,798.99 ($2,225,915.71). 26.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tatton Asset Management Company Profile

Tatton Asset Management plc provides fund management, compliance consultancy, and technical support services to independent financial advisers in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Tatton and Paradigm. It also offers investment management, mortgage adviser support, and mortgage and insurance product distribution services.

