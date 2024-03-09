Target (NYSE:TGT) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 8.600-9.600 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 8.440. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Target also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 1.700-2.100 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Target from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $161.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $178.38.

Target Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of TGT opened at $169.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.80 and its 200 day moving average is $130.58. Target has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $175.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Target will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP increased its position in Target by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 192 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Target during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

