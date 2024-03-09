Target (NYSE:TGT) PT Raised to $195.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) had its price target upped by Telsey Advisory Group from $160.00 to $195.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Target’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.98 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.94 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.03 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.57 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.35 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.72 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen lowered shares of Target from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Target from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Target from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $178.38.

Target Price Performance

Target stock opened at $169.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.13. Target has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $175.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.58.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.83 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Target will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Tower View Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 82.8% in the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Target by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 192 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in Target by 150.6% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

