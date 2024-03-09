Target (NYSE:TGT) PT Raised to $170.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TGT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Target from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Roth Mkm reiterated a neutral rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Target from $153.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $178.38.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $169.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.91. Target has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $175.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.58. The stock has a market cap of $78.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.13.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Target will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $864,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Target by 864.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 57,613 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,205,000 after purchasing an additional 51,639 shares during the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

