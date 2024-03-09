Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Plans Dividend of $0.63

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.6294 per share on Thursday, April 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This is an increase from Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.27.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SVNLY opened at $5.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.87. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a fifty-two week low of $3.87 and a fifty-two week high of $6.01.

Get Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) alerts:

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 14.30%. Equities research analysts forecast that Svenska Handelsbanken AB will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

About Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, the United States, Luxembourg, China, Germany, France, and Poland. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and payment and reconciliation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.