Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $4.27 million during the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a net margin of 35.46% and a return on equity of 72.32%.

Superior Drilling Products Price Performance

Superior Drilling Products stock opened at $0.89 on Friday. Superior Drilling Products has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products in a report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Superior Drilling Products by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 403,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 13,636 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Superior Drilling Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Superior Drilling Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Superior Drilling Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Superior Drilling Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.82% of the company’s stock.

About Superior Drilling Products

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

