Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CFO Sells $145,803.60 in Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) CFO Danny Abajian sold 12,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $145,803.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,492.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Danny Abajian also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sunrun alerts:

On Thursday, February 29th, Danny Abajian sold 5,534 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $67,072.08.

On Monday, January 8th, Danny Abajian sold 540 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $8,753.40.

On Monday, December 18th, Danny Abajian sold 408 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $7,446.00.

Sunrun Price Performance

Shares of RUN stock opened at $12.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $25.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.68 and its 200 day moving average is $13.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on RUN. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sunrun from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Sunrun from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sunrun from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on Sunrun

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 24.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,754 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,534 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Sunrun by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,786 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,836 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Sunrun by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 75,865 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after buying an additional 7,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

(Get Free Report)

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.