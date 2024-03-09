Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CEO Mary Powell Sells 9,311 Shares of Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) CEO Mary Powell sold 9,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total value of $112,756.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 402,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,872,058.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mary Powell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 29th, Mary Powell sold 5,424 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $65,738.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $12.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.71. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $25.28.

Several analysts have recently commented on RUN shares. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sunrun in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Sunrun in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.80.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RUN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sunrun by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,581,958 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $384,394,000 after purchasing an additional 176,861 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 14,182,106 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $178,127,000 after buying an additional 3,748,696 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 10,593,210 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $133,051,000 after buying an additional 324,272 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 99,711.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,455,287 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $251,136,000 after acquiring an additional 10,444,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenvale Capital LLP grew its position in Sunrun by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 8,300,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $162,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,000 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

