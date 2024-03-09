Sujal M. Patel Acquires 18,854 Shares of Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) Stock

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Free Report) CEO Sujal M. Patel acquired 18,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $54,488.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,050,014 shares in the company, valued at $29,044,540.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Nautilus Biotechnology Stock Up 1.4 %

NAUT stock opened at $2.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $372.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.96. Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $4.65.

Get Nautilus Biotechnology alerts:

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Nautilus Biotechnology

About Nautilus Biotechnology

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Nautilus Biotechnology by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 193,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 3.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 35.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 3.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,597 shares in the last quarter. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.