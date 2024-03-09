Sujal M. Patel Acquires 18,854 Shares of Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) Stock

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Free Report) CEO Sujal M. Patel acquired 18,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $54,488.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,050,014 shares in the company, valued at $29,044,540.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Nautilus Biotechnology Stock Up 1.4 %
NAUT stock opened at $2.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $372.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.96. Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $4.65.
Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Nautilus Biotechnology
Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.
