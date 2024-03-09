Substratum Market Capitalization Achieves $115,062.32 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 9th. One Substratum token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded 43.3% lower against the US dollar. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $115,062.32 and approximately $0.19 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004210 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00017828 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00026920 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00001968 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,439.09 or 0.99941763 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $105.41 or 0.00153923 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00007869 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About Substratum

SUB is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00013672 USD and is up 2.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $1.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

