Stride (NYSE:LRN) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stride (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

LRN has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Stride in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Stride from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Stride from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Stride from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Stride from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.75.

NYSE:LRN opened at $61.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.23. Stride has a fifty-two week low of $35.61 and a fifty-two week high of $69.70.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $504.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.05 million. Stride had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Analysts predict that Stride will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Cohen sold 4,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total value of $264,162.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,017.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LRN. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stride by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stride by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Stride by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,027,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Stride by 51.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Stride by 0.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 84,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

