Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Sells 580 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 14,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 22,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 9,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 9,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. 4.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFF opened at $32.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.63. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.15 and a fifty-two week high of $32.35.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.1703 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

