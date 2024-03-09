Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,180 First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SFI Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 9.5% during the second quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 12,633 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 34.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 8,710 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 83.4% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 43,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 19,676 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 0.9% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 188,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 306,961 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 122,969 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II stock opened at $10.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.95. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a one year low of $9.32 and a one year high of $10.33.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

