Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Invests $36,000 in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JIRE. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,051,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,591,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $402,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,111,000.

NYSEARCA:JIRE opened at $62.22 on Friday. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $50.95 and a 52 week high of $62.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of -1.00.

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

