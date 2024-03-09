Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 36.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 204,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,536,000 after buying an additional 6,039 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $836,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 59,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,011,000 after buying an additional 7,382 shares during the period. Family CFO Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 146,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,066,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 338,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,848,000 after buying an additional 8,543 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $254.47 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $190.18 and a 1-year high of $257.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $244.29 and a 200-day moving average of $228.94. The company has a market capitalization of $358.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

