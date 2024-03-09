Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Has $48,000 Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 104,493.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,615,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,716,000 after buying an additional 4,611,275 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth about $174,406,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,558,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,458 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,983,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 130.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,516,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,490 shares during the period. 62.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James lowered W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. JMP Securities downgraded W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.70.

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $57.57 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.36 and a 1 year high of $80.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.96. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $410.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

