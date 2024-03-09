Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Has $31,000 Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 400.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 134,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 28,909 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 378.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 568,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,759,000 after purchasing an additional 449,741 shares in the last quarter. Resource Planning Group grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 351.9% during the third quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 46,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 36,085 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 400.0% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 349.6% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 34,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 26,722 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFZ opened at $38.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.83. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 12 month low of $30.29 and a 12 month high of $39.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.1202 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

