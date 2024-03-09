Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:LQDW)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:LQDW – Free Report) by 122.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF by 122.2% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth $369,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF by 29.7% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 17,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,113,000.

Get iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF alerts:

iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF Stock Performance

BATS:LQDW opened at $28.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.36.

iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.4719 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond Buywrite Strategy ETF (LQDW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CBOE LQD BuyWrite index. The fund uses a fund-of-fund approach to passively track an index that measures the performance of holding shares of the iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and writes one-month call options against the shares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.