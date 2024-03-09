StockNews.com Upgrades MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $19.50 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.31.

Shares of MAG stock opened at $9.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $927.76 million, a P/E ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 1.13. MAG Silver has a fifty-two week low of $8.19 and a fifty-two week high of $14.42.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in MAG Silver by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,746,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,069,000 after acquiring an additional 406,335 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in MAG Silver by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,380,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,402,000 after buying an additional 642,494 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. lifted its position in MAG Silver by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,195,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,160,000 after buying an additional 57,673 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in MAG Silver by 2.4% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,542,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,403,000 after buying an additional 58,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in MAG Silver by 1.7% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,364,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,551,000 after buying an additional 38,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

