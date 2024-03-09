StockNews.com Upgrades Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) to “Hold”

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.
Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $11.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.13 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.40 and its 200 day moving average is $12.22. Easterly Government Properties has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $15.21.
In other Easterly Government Properties news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.14 per share, for a total transaction of $105,120.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 92,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,166.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.
Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.
