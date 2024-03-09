StockNews.com Upgrades Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) to “Hold”

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Performance

Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $11.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.13 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.40 and its 200 day moving average is $12.22. Easterly Government Properties has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $15.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Easterly Government Properties

In other Easterly Government Properties news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.14 per share, for a total transaction of $105,120.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 92,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,166.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Easterly Government Properties

About Easterly Government Properties

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,482,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,501,000 after purchasing an additional 508,729 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,833,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,601,000 after purchasing an additional 30,318 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,943,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,184,000 after purchasing an additional 78,575 shares during the period. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter worth $39,948,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,567,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,503,000 after acquiring an additional 320,633 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.



Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.



