StockNews.com Upgrades Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FIX. UBS Group increased their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

NYSE:FIX opened at $310.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $237.55 and its 200-day moving average is $202.69. Comfort Systems USA has a 1-year low of $127.09 and a 1-year high of $329.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45 and a beta of 1.19.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.40. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.13, for a total value of $4,994,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 227,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,142,542.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.40, for a total transaction of $580,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,246,605.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 16,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.13, for a total transaction of $4,994,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 227,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,142,542.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,614 shares of company stock worth $13,419,665. Company insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comfort Systems USA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 262,434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,975,000 after buying an additional 8,331 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 269,068 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,339,000 after acquiring an additional 114,115 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 237.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 65,559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,484,000 after purchasing an additional 46,108 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 19,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter valued at $525,000. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

