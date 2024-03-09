StockNews.com Lowers Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Rapid7 from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.20.

Rapid7 Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ RPD opened at $53.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.77. Rapid7 has a 1 year low of $37.29 and a 1 year high of $61.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.47 and a beta of 1.03.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.27. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 1.36% and a negative net margin of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $205.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.52 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Rapid7

In related news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $912,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,026,359.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rapid7

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 3,367.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 315.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Rapid7 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its position in Rapid7 by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 2,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

