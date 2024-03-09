StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Trevena Stock Up 2.9 %

TRVN stock opened at $0.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.13. Trevena has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $3.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a current ratio of 6.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trevena

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trevena in the second quarter worth $25,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Trevena during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Trevena during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Trevena by 51.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 24,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Trevena during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. 4.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

