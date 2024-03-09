StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Power REIT (NYSE:PW)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Power REIT Stock Up 1.7 %

PW opened at $0.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Power REIT has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $4.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.75.

Institutional Trading of Power REIT

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PW. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Power REIT by 313.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Power REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Power REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Power REIT by 6.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Power REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.22% of the company’s stock.

About Power REIT

Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

