StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Inuvo (NYSE:INUV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Inuvo Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of Inuvo stock opened at $0.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.20 million, a P/E ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.31. Inuvo has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Inuvo by 121.8% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 61,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 33,827 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Inuvo during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Inuvo in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Inuvo by 175.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 91,700 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Inuvo by 447.3% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 182,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 149,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

About Inuvo

Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, engages in the development and sale of information technology solutions for marketing and advertising industries in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.

