StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Green Agriculture Stock Up 2.3 %
CGA opened at $2.94 on Thursday. China Green Agriculture has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $4.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.67 and a 200-day moving average of $2.31. The stock has a market cap of $40.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.49.
China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $17.80 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Green Agriculture
About China Green Agriculture
China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers, agricultural products, and bitcoin in the People's Republic of China and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production); and Antaeus (Bitcoin).
