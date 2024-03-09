StockNews.com Downgrades Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Separately, B. Riley downgraded Stellus Capital Investment from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th.

Stellus Capital Investment Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE SCM opened at $12.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $313.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.14. Stellus Capital Investment has a 1 year low of $12.19 and a 1 year high of $15.40.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $28.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stellus Capital Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.1333 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is currently 205.13%.

Institutional Trading of Stellus Capital Investment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 8,784 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 261.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 184.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 21,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $787,000. 14.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

Further Reading

