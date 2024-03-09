StockNews.com Downgrades Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Peoples Bancorp in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

Peoples Bancorp Stock Up 1.3 %

Peoples Bancorp stock opened at $28.53 on Tuesday. Peoples Bancorp has a 1-year low of $23.05 and a 1-year high of $34.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.71.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 21.52%. The company had revenue of $112.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peoples Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carol A. Schneeberger sold 1,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $32,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,243.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEBO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,691,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,471,000 after purchasing an additional 416,748 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,412,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,444,000 after purchasing an additional 51,087 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,886,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,674,000 after purchasing an additional 152,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,815,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,281,000 after purchasing an additional 213,264 shares during the last quarter. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

