StockNews.com Downgrades FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) to Hold

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

FRP Trading Up 0.3 %

FRP stock opened at $61.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.79 million, a PE ratio of 111.58 and a beta of 0.57. FRP has a 12-month low of $52.45 and a 12-month high of $65.00.

FRP shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, April 15th. The 2-1 split was announced on Monday, April 15th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, April 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling

FRP ( NASDAQ:FRPH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.11 million for the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 1.19%.

In related news, VP David H. Devilliers III sold 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $48,251.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,215.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in FRP by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in FRP by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in FRP during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of FRP by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of FRP by 533.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.55% of the company’s stock.

FRP Company Profile

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalty land owned by the Company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

