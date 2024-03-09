StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Stock Down 2.3 %

Carver Bancorp stock opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. Carver Bancorp has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $5.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carver Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carver Bancorp by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Carver Bancorp by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 37,198 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Carver Bancorp by 36.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,776 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 13,676 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carver Bancorp by 15.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 20,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Company Profile

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

