Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Price Target Cut to $3.50

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

SFIX has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stitch Fix has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.32.

Stitch Fix Stock Performance

NASDAQ SFIX opened at $2.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $294.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.49. Stitch Fix has a 52-week low of $2.35 and a 52-week high of $5.48.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $364.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.57 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 8.29% and a negative return on equity of 39.98%. Stitch Fix’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Stitch Fix will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stitch Fix

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 14.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,414,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,244 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,964,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,203,000 after purchasing an additional 483,213 shares in the last quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 23.3% in the second quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 4,538,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,473,000 after purchasing an additional 858,945 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 214.7% in the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,738,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,088,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,703 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

