Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Pool (NASDAQ:POOL)

Stifel Nicolaus restated their hold rating on shares of Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $370.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Pool from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $371.00 to $368.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Pool in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded Pool from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. TheStreet downgraded Pool from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Pool from $370.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $385.00.

Pool Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $415.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $386.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $363.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Pool has a 1-year low of $307.77 and a 1-year high of $422.73. The company has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.01.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Pool had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. Pool’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pool will post 13.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $441,100.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,422. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 18,023 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,186,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 332,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $132,556,000 after purchasing an additional 90,145 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 22,552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,992,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Cim LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,056,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

