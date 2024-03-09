Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Price Target to $34.00

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Free Report) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Cadre in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded Cadre from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Cadre from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Cadre from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of CDRE opened at $38.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71 and a beta of 1.34. Cadre has a 52 week low of $16.58 and a 52 week high of $39.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.0875 dividend. This is an increase from Cadre’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

In related news, President Blaine Browers sold 7,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $242,190.52. Following the transaction, the president now owns 77,633 shares in the company, valued at $2,528,506.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 49.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadre by 89.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Cadre during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cadre by 49,625.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its position in shares of Cadre by 635.3% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Cadre by 75.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

